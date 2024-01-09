The Judiciary replaces two members of Diwaniyah Provincial Council

2024-01-09 16:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A document released by the Supreme Judicial Council, the Judicial Election Committee, revealed the replacement of two members of the Diwaniyah Provincial Council.

According to the document, "The High Electoral Commission is replacing two members of the Diwaniyah Provincial Council," specifying that "the members Athraa Al-Jamali and Salim Al-Shabli are to be replaced by Sabah Al-Ziyadi and Raghad Al-Aradhi."

The statement indicated, "Upon review and discussion, it was found that the appeal filed within the legal period was formally accepted. Upon considering the appealed decision, it was found to be in violation of the principles and provisions of the law because the total allocated seats for the Diwaniyah Provincial Council are 14 seats, 10 for men and 4 for women. When distributed according to the seat allocation system, one seat for women remains after dividing by 4 or 3, necessitating the application of paragraph 5 of the valid seat distribution system and the decision of the Board of Commissioners."

"By referring to the women who obtained the number of votes among the competing lists in Qadisiyah governorate, the candidate Raghad Hameed Mahdi from the Abshir Ya Iraq Alliance is the one who secured the highest votes, with 1365 votes among the winning list candidates. Therefore, the last quota seat in Qadisiyah belongs to Raghad Hameed Mahdi for obtaining the highest votes among the winning female candidates who did not secure seat. Consequently, the State of Law Coalition will have two male members. Hence, based on Articles 19 and 20 of Commission Law No. 31 of 2019, it was decided to overturn the appealed decision as it pertains to this challenge and notify the Board of Commissioners to proceed as stated, and the decision was issued by consensus."