2024-01-09 17:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two sources in the Iraqi army said that a US air strike targeted a missile launcher late on Monday, preventing an attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base, which houses US and international forces in western Iraq. Iraqi military sources said that a rocket launcher was mounted on top of a small […]

The post Air strike prevents attack on US base in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.