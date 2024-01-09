Iraqi president stresses limited role for Global Coalition, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

2024-01-09 17:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid emphasized that the Global Coalition in Iraq must be limited to the mission assigned to it in agreement with the Iraqi government.

The Presidency's media office stated that Rashid received the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

During the meeting, they discussed the recent security developments in Iraq and the region, the need to maintain international peace and security, join international efforts to reduce crises and tensions, and adopt the serious dialogue and understanding principle between regional and international parties.

Concerning the Global Coalition mission in the country, Rashid affirmed that their role should be confined only to supporting the security forces in training and providing consultations. He highlighted the importance of developing a specific work program for them.

Rashid underlined Iraq's commitment to building balanced relations with neighboring countries and the world to serve the interests of Iraq.

He reiterated Iraq's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, calling for an end to the aggression and daily targeting of the civilian population in Gaza and other Palestinian cities.

Rashid emphasized that the repercussions of the conflict in the Gaza Strip have negatively impacted the stability of the entire region. He urged the international community, especially the United States, to bear responsibility for stopping the aggression against Palestine.

The US Ambassador emphasized consolidating relations and coordination on common concerns. She noted the strategic framework agreement between Iraq and the United States and expressed the United States' commitment to the security and stability of the region.

The Ambassador also affirmed support for international efforts to address the situation in Palestine.