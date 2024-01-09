Iraq ranks second in importing non-oil goods from Iran's Azerbaijan Province

2024-01-09 18:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Director General of Industry, Mines, and Trade in Iran's Azerbaijan Province, Mohammad Jafar Azmaa’i, announced on Tuesday that Iraq ranked second in importing non-oil goods from Iran during the period from March to December 2023.

The Iranian news agency, Fars, quoted Azmaa’ias saying, "Non-oil goods worth $1.2 billion were exported from Azerbaijan Province to 102 countries worldwide in the past nine months."

He indicated that "the value of goods exported from Azerbaijan to Turkey reached $332 million, with Iraq ranking second, importing goods valued at $239 million."

Azmaa’i affirmed that "Armenia follows Iraq, importing goods valued at $140 million, followed by Azerbaijan Republic, which received exports worth $33 million from the Iranian province, and then Georgia, which imported goods valued at $20 million."

Furthermore, he stated, "In this province, 350 commercial cards were issued and 450 cards were extended during the said nine months."