Iraqi ship loaded with 10 million liters of fuel arrives in Palestine

2024-01-09 21:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The vessel Baghdad, loaded with 10 million liters of fuel, arrived on Monday in Palestine through Egypt’s Suez Canal. The delivery of the fuel, which Iraq sent to the Palestinians besieged in Gaza, took place in the presence of the president of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Yassin Al-Mamouri, and the […]

