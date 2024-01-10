US forces in Iraq, Syria attacked 127 times since October 17

2024-01-10 04:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Pentagon Press Secretary, Pat Ryder, said on Tuesday that the US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked nine times since January 4. “American forces in Iraq and Syria have been subjected to 127 attacks since October 17, 2023,” Ryder said during a press briefing. The US official explained that […]

