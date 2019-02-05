Transparency International 2018: Iraq world’s 13th most corrupt country

2019/02/05 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq is 171 on the list with a score of 18, sharing the same CPI with Venezuela.
Fifteen years after the fall of the dictatorship system in Iraq, the country continues to suffer from high corruption in government institutions. People in central and southern provinces often protest to demand an end to corruption, as well as the provision and improvement of public services, including clean water, electricity, and higher employment rates.
“Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage,” Delia Ferreira Rubio, the Chair of Transparency International, explained.
According to the organization, in the last seven years, only 20 countries significantly improved their CPI scores, including Estonia, Senegal, Guyana, and Ivory Coast. Equally troubling, 16 countries significantly decreased their scores: Australia, Chile, Malta, Hungary, and Turkey.
Patricia Moreira, a Managing Director at Transparency International, underlined that “corruption chips away at democracy to produce a vicious cycle.”
“Corruption undermines democratic institutions and, in turn, weak institutions are less able to control corruption.”
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
