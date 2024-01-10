Qatari firm offers to rebuild a power plant in northern Iraq: government

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s government said UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Co., a Qatari construction company, submitted an offer to rebuild a 2.1 gigawatt thermal power plant in the north of the country.

The project involves six separate units and it will feed power to the provinces of Anbar, Salahuddin, Nineveh and Kirkuk, Iraq’s electricity ministry said in a statement. The Baiji plant was destroyed by Islamic State militants in 2014.

The construction will take at least three years and may cost about $2 billion, according to a ministry official to Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified by name because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.