Armed drones shot down over air base housing U.S. forces in northern Iraq - source

2024-01-10 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two armed drones were shot down on Wednesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, a security source said.

A security source from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said two armed drone fired towards Erbil airport this morning but the aerial defenses of the coalition forces shot them down.

The foiled attack did not cause any damage or casualties, said the source.