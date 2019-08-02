Home › INA › An earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale hits Indonesia's Sumatra island and tsunami warnings

2019/08/02 | 16:30



A magnitude 7.1 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's Sumatra coast, the European Seismological Center said Friday.He also said the epicenter was located 205 kilometres south-west of the town of Bandegland, at a depth of 10 kilometers.For its part, the Indonesian Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries























