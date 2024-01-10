Jordan's oil imports from Iraq surge by 55% during 2023

2024-01-10 15:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The specialized Energy Platform mentioned on Wednesday that Jordan's imports of Iraqi oil during 2023 surged by more than 55% compared to the levels recorded in 2022, providing a substantial portion of the kingdom's fuel needs.

It reported that "the quantities of unloaded Iraqi crude oil from the modern Kirkuk storage site in Iraq to the tanks of the Jordanian Oil Refinery Company in Zarqa reached around 3,813,336 barrels during the past year, compared to 2.45 million barrels in 2022."

The platform continued, stating that "Jordan's imports of Iraqi oil, which meet about 7% of Jordan's needs, witnessed an increase of about 1.363 million barrels during 2023."

It further pointed out that "under the new agreement, the monthly exported quantity of Iraqi crude oil to Jordan rose to approximately 450,000 barrels monthly, up from 300,000 barrels monthly."

The platform highlighted that "Jordan's imports of oil and its derivatives increased during the year 2022, reaching 1.805 million tons (13.176 million barrels), compared to 1.757 million tons (12.8 million barrels) in 2021."