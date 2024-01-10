Iraqi Turkmen Front Unveils 'Kirkuk Vision 2024-2028' for New Local Government

2024-01-10 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the United Iraqi Turkmen Front list initiated a plan to establish a new local government in Kirkuk Governorate, unveiling their vision for 2024-2028 in a press conference led by the list's president, Hassan Turan.

Named "Kirkuk Vision 2024-2028," the initiative outlines the primary axes forming the general framework for Kirkuk's local government.

Turan said the vision "aims to provide a comprehensive national vision and a general policy to achieve sustainable living conditions for the governorate's residents. The initiative seeks to promote social cohesion, address past challenges, and introduce a new participatory vision that emphasizes shared responsibility for the well-being of Kirkuk's people."

Key areas covered by the initiative include Power Sharing, Security and Military Axis, Agricultural Lands, Economic and Investment Axis, Energy, Oil, Land, and Air Transport Axis, Culture, Tourism, Coexistence, and Civil Peace Axis.

Turan emphasized that this initiative serves as a national vision, urging all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities toward the people of Kirkuk.