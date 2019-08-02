China threatens Washington with customs measures

2019/08/02 | 16:30
Beijing will take countermeasures if the US administration insists on moving forward with more tariffs on Chinese imports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing would have to take countermeasures if the United States insisted on imposing more tariffs on Chinese imports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chun Ying said in a daily press briefing that her country does not want a trade war, but does not fear such a war.
US President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to impose a 10 percent surcharge on Chinese imports reach to 300 $ billion from 1 September.
Trump said: that the trade negotiations, which resumed this week in Shanghai between the two countries, will continue as scheduled.
