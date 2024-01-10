US Dollar increases against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-01-10 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar prices climbed slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices rose with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 154,050 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 155,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 153,000 dinars.