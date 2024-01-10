Iraqi PM says Baghdad wants US-led coalition to quickly leave Iraq

2024-01-10 19:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Tuesday that Iraq has not set a date for the swift and orderly negotiation of the withdrawal of US-led military forces from its territory, describing their presence as destabilizing considering the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Prolonged demands for the withdrawal of the US-led […]

