Iraqi PM invited to the World Government Summit 2024 in UAE

2024-01-10 19:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received an invitation on Wednesday to participate in the World Government Summit 2024.

According to a statement from his media office, Al-Sudani met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Baghdad, Salem Al Zua’abi, in the afternoon.

Al Zua’abi, as per the statement, conveyed greetings from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dubai's ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the Prime Minister. He presented an invitation from Mohammed bin Rashid to participate in the World Government Summit 2024, scheduled to be held in the UAE in February.

The Prime Minister, as stated in the release, emphasized the depth of the relationship between Iraq and the UAE, highlighting the crucial importance of the World Government Summit and its vital impact in delivering various forms of services to citizens. He also praised the UAE government's leadership and excellence in the realm of e-governance.