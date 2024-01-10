Baghdad International Fair Opens Doors with 850 Companies from 20 Countries Participate

2024-01-10 19:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the 47th Baghdad International Fair.

The exhibition boasts over 850 companies from 20 countries, as confirmed by Ministry of Commerce spokesman Muhammad Hanoun to Shafaq News Agency.

"Saudi Arabia serves as the official sponsor, contributing 140 companies," Hanoun elaborated.

He detailed the participating nations, mentioning eight Arab countries (Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Oman, and Palestine) and 12 foreign attendees, including Spain, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Algeria, Azerbaijan, and the Philippines.

"The Fair runs for ten days, from today until the 19th of this month," Hanoun emphasized, adding, "We aim to foster genuine partnerships between the Iraqi and international private sectors."