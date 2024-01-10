Netherlands allocates EUR 48m for IDPs in Iraq

2024-01-10 21:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Netherlands allocates €48 million to support forcibly displaced people and host communities in Iraq through the PROSPECTS Partnership The Ambassador of the Netherlands in Iraq, Hans Sandee, and the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Ghulam Isaczai, launched today the new phase of the Netherlands-funded PROSPECTS […]

