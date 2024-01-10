Iraq News Now

Transport Ministry sets date to resume flights to Malaysia
2024-01-10 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Friday that it had obtained the required approvals to resume Iraqi Airway’s direct flights between Iraq and Malaysia. The Transport Ministry issued a statement mentioning that Iraq’s national carrier intends to resume direct flights between Baghdad and Kuala Lumpur at the beginning of February, indicating […]

