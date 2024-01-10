Iran's surrogacy market booms amid economic hardship

2024-01-10 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A report published in Iran on Wednesday revealed the growing trend of womb renting, or surrogacy, in the country amid cries about human rights violation.

According to the report, published by the Iranian website Parsine, womb renters are typically women in their early 30s. Other important requirements include having healthy children, the consent of the couple, the father, and the mother, and no history of premature birth.

The report found that many couples who are unable to conceive naturally are turning to surrogacy, which is a complex and expensive process. Some women also choose to become surrogates for financial reasons, as it can provide a significant source of income.

The price of womb rental varies, starting at 40 million Iranian tomans (about $800) and going up to 900 million tomans (about $22,000). In addition, the report said, the surrogate mother must be paid a monthly allowance of 4 to 7 million tomans. In the case of twins, an additional 20 million tomans must be paid.

The report said that a search of social media will reveal many ads for womb rental. It also noted that the process of womb rental in Iran can be quite expensive, with some women willing to do it for as little as 40 million tomans, while others can earn up to 900 million tomans.

In addition to the initial payment, the surrogate mother must also receive a monthly allowance of about 4 to 7 million tomans. Some surrogate mothers also receive food and other expenses.

The report noted that the economic sanctions imposed by the West have weighed heavily on the Iranian economy, with up to 10 million Iranians living below the poverty line. The sanctions have led to a "lost decade" of growth, according to a report by the World Bank.