Iraqi airstrike kills three ISIS militants in Kirkuk

2024-01-11 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Three ISIS militants were killed in a raid on a hideout in the Wadi Chay on Wednesday, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) said.

The airstrikes, according to SMC statement, were carried out following intelligence from the Iraqi military intelligence directorate and the Joint Operations Command's targeting cell.

The strikes targeted a group of ISIS militants who were gathering in the Wadi Chay area, south of Kirkuk.

"The airstrikes also destroyed weapons and equipment, including explosives, ammunition, and night vision goggles," it added. "Iraqi forces found a number of important documents at the site of the airstrikes. The documents are being analyzed by Iraqi intelligence officials."