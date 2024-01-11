Iraq to host 3 international championships in 2024

2024-01-11 02:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The advisor to the Prime Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs, Khaled Kabyan, confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq will host three international championships in 2024. Kabyan announced the Prime Minister’s approval to allocate the required funds to hold these championships, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The Iraqi official told INA […]

