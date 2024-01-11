Iraq News Now

840 companies take part in Baghdad International Fair

2024-01-11 05:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The activities of the 47th version of the Baghdad International Fair kicked off on Wednesday, under the auspices of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, with the participation of 840 companies from different countries. The director of the State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, a subsidiary of the Iraqi Ministry of […]

