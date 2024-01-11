2024-01-11 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Batal Al-Najm, has ordered the doubling of cement production to meet the rising demand for essential construction materials. According to a statement from the Ministry, this surge in demand is driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and the government's plan to build fully serviced residential […]

The post Iraqi Minister orders Doubling of Cement Production first appeared on Iraq Business News.