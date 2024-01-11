$246m Expansion of Iraq's Haidariya Power Station

2024-01-11 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Cabinet has endorsed the Energy Council's recommendation to contract with Sama Baghdad and United Aras for the expansion of the gas-powered Haidariya Power Station. According to a statement following Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Iran's MAPNA Group will bear full responsibility for material provision and contract execution, "deviating from regulations based on the […]

