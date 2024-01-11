UK Firms introduce new Banking Systems at National Bank of Iraq

2024-01-11 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Bank of Iraq (NBI) has announced the introduction of three new banking systems. According to Izzidin Abusalameh, Group Chief Operating Officer of Capital Bank of Jordan (majority shareholder of NBI), trade finance operations will be enhanced with the help of software from UK-based Finastra. Additionally, both NBI and Capital Bank […]

