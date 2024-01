2024-01-11 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency has said that exports from Jordan to Iraq have surged in 2023. Citing data from the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), it says that Jordanian exports to Iraq amounted to JD875 million [$1.2 billion] in 2023, compared to JD714 million in the previous year. This represents an […]

