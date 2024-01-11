Baghdad receives invitation to take part in World Government Summit
2024-01-11 07:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Wednesday an invitation to participate in the World Government Summit 2024. The invitation was handed over to Al-Sudani by the UAE Ambassador to Iraq, Salem Al-Zaabi, who also conveyed the greetings of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, […]
