Railways contribute transfer visitors from provinces to Baghdad

2019/08/02 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Baghdad -INA



The General Company of Iraqi Railways of the Ministry of Transport, on Friday, that the preparation of visitors who were transported by train to perform decrees to visit the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam al-Jawad peace be upon him 1300



The company said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency that it contributed to the transfer of visitors to perform decrees to visit the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam al-Jawad peace be upon him, the start of trains rising and falling from Baghdad to Basra and vice versa through the southern regions Nasiriyah, Samawah Diwaniya Hilla.











All Text here: INA ✓


