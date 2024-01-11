Basra Heavy climb with the global oil prices

Iraq News Now

2024-01-11 10:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

On Thursday, Basra crude prices fluctuated with the global uptrend in oil prices. 

Basra Heavy crude rose $1.96 to $70.77, and Basra Intermediate crude prices decreased $1.96 to $73.32. 

The surge in global oil prices was attributed to market evaluations of escalating tensions in the Middle East.  

Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.48%, to $77.17 a barrel at 0510 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.45%, to $71.69 a barrel. 

