Basra Heavy climb with the global oil prices

2024-01-11 10:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

On Thursday, Basra crude prices fluctuated with the global uptrend in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude rose $1.96 to $70.77, and Basra Intermediate crude prices decreased $1.96 to $73.32.

The surge in global oil prices was attributed to market evaluations of escalating tensions in the Middle East.