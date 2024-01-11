US dollar stabilizes against the dinar in the Iraqi markets
2024-01-11 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices stabilized with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 153,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Our correspondent said that the selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad stabilized, as the selling price reached 154,750 dinars, while the purchasing price reached 152,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 153,750 dinars, and the purchase price reached 153,650 dinars for every 100 dollars.