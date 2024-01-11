Erbil hosts the 4th International Conference on Medical Research

2024-01-11 13:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Erbil hosts the Fourth International Conference on Medical Research, with the participation of Kurdish and Iraqi ministers.

Nashwan Karkhi, the conference spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Fourth International Conference for Medical Research is taking place in the city of Erbil, featuring the participation of 13 scientists and doctors from various countries worldwide, along with 200 individuals keenly interested in the field of medicine." He further explained, "We have doctors participating from within Iraq, and the conference spans three days, incorporating presentations of research findings and seminars."

Karkhi noted that the Iraqi Minister of Health, alongside the Ministers of Health, Planning, and Higher Education in the Kurdistan Region, would be present at the conference.