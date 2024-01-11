Iraqi Parliament sets date for new Speaker election

2024-01-11 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament's media department announced on Thursday the scheduled date for the election of a new parliament speaker, replacing the former speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

In a released agenda, the Parliament has set Saturday, January 13th, as the date for the election of the new Speaker of the Parliament.

Amer Al-Fayez, the head of the "Tasmeem" parliamentary bloc, revealed earlier this week that the Presidency of the Parliament had designated the upcoming Saturday, January 13th, for the first session of the new legislative term.

Al-Fayez stated that the first item on the agenda for the Saturday session includes the election of a new Parliament Speaker to replace the dismissed Mohammed al-Halbousi as ruled by the Federal Supreme Court.

He added that the meeting between the Parliament's leadership and the heads of the political blocs, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to the upcoming Saturday. This meeting aims to determine the dates for other sessions and discuss, read, and approve laws in the new legislative term.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, announced on November 14, 2023, the termination of the parliamentary membership of Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. The decision followed a legal suit filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi, accusing al-Halbousi of forging his (al-Dulaimi's) resignation from the parliament. Consequently, the Federal Supreme Court ruled to end their memberships (al-Halbousi and al-Dulaimi).

Since al-Halbousi's removal from the parliament, several sessions were held to elect a new speaker, but the matter was not raised in those sessions due to the lack of agreement among the heads of political blocs on an alternative candidate.