Fugitive Ex-Governor Embezzled $10 MN in Aid for Displaced

2019/08/02 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- AFP reports:Around $10 million in aid for the displaced in northern Iraq's Nineveh province, where the ISIS group was based, has been embezzled by its fugitive ex-governor, the country's anti-corruption commission said Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Integrity Commission told AFP that its investigators had uncovered "invoices from developers in Iraqi Kurdistan".
But, he added, "no receipt was found" for these debited sums, which were meant for the rehabilitation of two hospitals in the northern metropolis of Mosul, capital of Nineveh.
