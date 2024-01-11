Czech Ambassador: Double taxation agreement with Iraq ready for signing

2024-01-11 17:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Czech Ambassador to Iraq, Peter Stepanek, confirmed that the draft of the double taxation agreement between the Czech Republic and Iraq is ready for signing.

Stepanek informed Shafaq News Agency that "the double taxation agreement between Iraq and the Czech Republic has not been signed yet, but the text is ready, and we hope to sign the agreement between the two countries in the coming days."