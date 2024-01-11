2024-01-11 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday with the closure of the two main stock exchanges in the country. The US dollar exchange rate declined with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, where the US dollar […]

The post US dollar exchange rate declines in Baghdad, Erbil appeared first on Iraqi News.