UN praises UN efforts in the protection of children's rights

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today, Thursday, with the representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

According to a statement from the Regional Government's office, Barzani received Virginia Gamba, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. During the meeting, Gamba was briefed on the delegation's activities and the purpose of her visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement added that the UN representative praised the efforts, measures, and plans of the Kurdistan Regional Government in the protection of children's rights. She expressed her satisfaction that Prime Minister Masrour has a good understanding of the importance of protecting children's rights and the mission and goals of the United Nations in this regard.