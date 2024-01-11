Artillery shelling hits residential area in Dohuk

2024-01-11 22:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported that the Kani complex area in Amedi district and the road connecting Qadesh complex to the Sarsank district, north of Dohuk province in the Kurdistan Region, were subjected to the fall of two shells.

One landed in front of a citizen's house, and the other in front of a civilian's car on the main road.

The homeowner in the Kani complex, in a statement to Shafaq News agency, mentioned that "one of the artillery shells fell in front of their house. They rushed to evacuate the house and noticed smoke rising in front of their door." He added, "Thank God, no one in my family was injured, but our house suffered significant material damage."

The homeowner further stated that they find themselves caught in the crossfire between the Turkish army and militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as the clashes sometimes occur less than a kilometer away from their homes.