Iraqi PM reviews Ernst & Young’s plan to restructure Rafidain Bank

2024-01-12 02:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met on Thursday with representatives of Ernst & Young and senior Iraqi officials in the financial sector to discuss the company’s plan to reorganize Rafidain Bank’s operations. The Iraqi officials who attended the meeting included the Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank […]

