Baghdad to determine fate of US forces in Iraq: Iraqi FM

2024-01-12 03:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, confirmed that the international coalition forces, led by the United States, are present at the invitation of the Iraqi government. In an interview with Al-Arabiya News, Hussein said that Iraq is the one that determines the need for the US forces to remain or not, stressing […]

