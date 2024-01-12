2024-01-12 04:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. British telecommunications company BT, and Iraq's Basrah Gas Company (BGC), have announced a new agreement to, "securely connect the company's operations in Iraq and help accelerate its digital transformation." Iraq's largest gas flare reduction company and a joint venture among the Iraqi Government, Shell and Mitsubishi, announced a new agreement to securely […]

The post BGC signs Agreement with BT for Secure Connectivity first appeared on Iraq Business News.