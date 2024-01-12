PRECIOUS-Safe-haven gold gains on escalating Middle East tensions

2024-01-12 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices rose on Friday as international strikes on Yemen added to fears of further escalation in the Middle East conflict, pushing up bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $2,033.89 per ounce, as of 0427 GMT. However, it has fallen 0.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose nearly 1% to $2,038.00.

Attention will be focused on heightened geopolitical tensions that are "one notch up in the Middle East, and is supporting gold prices above the 50-day moving average of $2,015," said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

In wider financial markets, Asian shares were cautious on Friday as the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region sent oil prices surging. O/RMKTS/GLOB

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in December, but excluding volatile food and energy costs, the pace of price increases fell to 3.9% from 4% on an annual basis.

Despite hotter headline CPI, core inflation remained muted, sending 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR below 4%, showing "data is not that hot, helping support gold," Wong said.US/

Market bets of 150 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts this year were undeterred, with traders pricing in a 73% chance that they could begin as soon as March, according to IRPR, LSEG's interest rate probability app.

However, Fedofficials on Thursday signalled inadequate progress on the inflation front for the central bank to start cutting rates as early as March.

The Fed is expected to hold its policy rate steady at its Jan. 30-31 meeting.

Investors will next look out for U.S. producer prices data, due at 1330 GMT.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $22.82 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.2% to $917.48, and palladium XPD= ticked 0.1% higher to $989.29.

(REUTERS)