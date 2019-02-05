عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Cardi B to lead girl power charge at Grammy Awards
2019/02/05 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake may lead the nominations,

but Sunday's Grammy Awards looks set to be a showcase for girl power.Outspoken rapper Cardi B, whose music and personal life has

dominated pop culture for the past two years, leads the charge on music's

biggest night with a live performance and five Grammy nominations, including

for album and record of the year.R&B singer Alicia Keys will host the Grammys for the

first time, while Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello and Kacey

Musgraves are also among the performers at the Los Angeles ceremony.Adding to the star power, Motown legend Diana Ross will take

the stage to mark her 75th birthday in March, and hopes are high that Lady Gaga

will perform her Grammy and Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from the

movie "A Star is Born."Yet Cardi B is likely to grab most of the attention. The 26

year-old New York artist is one of only a handful of female rappers and has

captured attention with her message of female empowerment, on and off marriage

to rapper Offset, and a string of hit records and collaborations, including

"I Like It," "Girls Like You" and "Taki Taki.""Cardi B is a very strong woman who is in control of

her career. She is really talented and has something to say and she is just

fun. She is like a breath of fresh air," said Melinda Newman, West Coast

editor for Billboard magazine."Between Alicia Keys and all the female nominees, I

think we will have a very female-leading show. That's not necessarily by

design, that's just how it's shaking out this year," Newman added.It is a far cry from 2018, when the dearth of female

nominees and performers caused a media uproar and prompted the Recording

Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, to expand the number of

nominees in the top four categories to eight from five.This year five of the eight nominees for the coveted album

of the year award are women - Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy,"

Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer", folk singer Brandi Carlile's

"By the Way, I Forgive You," country artist Kacey Musgraves'

"Golden Hour" and R&B newcomer H.E.R.'s self-titled

"H.E.R."Six of the eight musicians competing for best new artist are

also women, including "New Rules" British singer Dua Lipa, Chloe

& Halle, Bebe Rexha and H.E.R.While the show may give the impression that girls run the

world, there is no guarantee how many will take home a Grammy.Lamar leads with eight nods, many of them for writing most

of the "Black Panther" movie soundtrack album, which is up for album

of the year. Drake, the most commercially successful artist of 2018, follows

with seven nominations, including for his album "Scorpion" and single

"God's Plan."It is not yet known whether either of the rappers will

perform on Sunday.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW