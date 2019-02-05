Cardi B to lead girl power charge at Grammy Awards

2019/02/05 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake may lead the nominations,
but Sunday's Grammy Awards looks set to be a showcase for girl power.Outspoken rapper Cardi B, whose music and personal life has
dominated pop culture for the past two years, leads the charge on music's
biggest night with a live performance and five Grammy nominations, including
for album and record of the year.R&B singer Alicia Keys will host the Grammys for the
first time, while Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello and Kacey
Musgraves are also among the performers at the Los Angeles ceremony.Adding to the star power, Motown legend Diana Ross will take
the stage to mark her 75th birthday in March, and hopes are high that Lady Gaga
will perform her Grammy and Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from the
movie "A Star is Born."Yet Cardi B is likely to grab most of the attention. The 26
year-old New York artist is one of only a handful of female rappers and has
captured attention with her message of female empowerment, on and off marriage
to rapper Offset, and a string of hit records and collaborations, including
"I Like It," "Girls Like You" and "Taki Taki.""Cardi B is a very strong woman who is in control of
her career. She is really talented and has something to say and she is just
fun. She is like a breath of fresh air," said Melinda Newman, West Coast
editor for Billboard magazine."Between Alicia Keys and all the female nominees, I
think we will have a very female-leading show. That's not necessarily by
design, that's just how it's shaking out this year," Newman added.It is a far cry from 2018, when the dearth of female
nominees and performers caused a media uproar and prompted the Recording
Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, to expand the number of
nominees in the top four categories to eight from five.This year five of the eight nominees for the coveted album
of the year award are women - Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy,"
Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer", folk singer Brandi Carlile's
"By the Way, I Forgive You," country artist Kacey Musgraves'
"Golden Hour" and R&B newcomer H.E.R.'s self-titled
"H.E.R."Six of the eight musicians competing for best new artist are
also women, including "New Rules" British singer Dua Lipa, Chloe
& Halle, Bebe Rexha and H.E.R.While the show may give the impression that girls run the
world, there is no guarantee how many will take home a Grammy.Lamar leads with eight nods, many of them for writing most
of the "Black Panther" movie soundtrack album, which is up for album
of the year. Drake, the most commercially successful artist of 2018, follows
with seven nominations, including for his album "Scorpion" and single
"God's Plan."It is not yet known whether either of the rappers will
perform on Sunday.
Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake may lead the nominations,
but Sunday's Grammy Awards looks set to be a showcase for girl power.Outspoken rapper Cardi B, whose music and personal life has
dominated pop culture for the past two years, leads the charge on music's
biggest night with a live performance and five Grammy nominations, including
for album and record of the year.R&B singer Alicia Keys will host the Grammys for the
first time, while Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello and Kacey
Musgraves are also among the performers at the Los Angeles ceremony.Adding to the star power, Motown legend Diana Ross will take
the stage to mark her 75th birthday in March, and hopes are high that Lady Gaga
will perform her Grammy and Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from the
movie "A Star is Born."Yet Cardi B is likely to grab most of the attention. The 26
year-old New York artist is one of only a handful of female rappers and has
captured attention with her message of female empowerment, on and off marriage
to rapper Offset, and a string of hit records and collaborations, including
"I Like It," "Girls Like You" and "Taki Taki.""Cardi B is a very strong woman who is in control of
her career. She is really talented and has something to say and she is just
fun. She is like a breath of fresh air," said Melinda Newman, West Coast
editor for Billboard magazine."Between Alicia Keys and all the female nominees, I
think we will have a very female-leading show. That's not necessarily by
design, that's just how it's shaking out this year," Newman added.It is a far cry from 2018, when the dearth of female
nominees and performers caused a media uproar and prompted the Recording
Academy, whose members choose the Grammy winners, to expand the number of
nominees in the top four categories to eight from five.This year five of the eight nominees for the coveted album
of the year award are women - Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy,"
Janelle Monae's "Dirty Computer", folk singer Brandi Carlile's
"By the Way, I Forgive You," country artist Kacey Musgraves'
"Golden Hour" and R&B newcomer H.E.R.'s self-titled
"H.E.R."Six of the eight musicians competing for best new artist are
also women, including "New Rules" British singer Dua Lipa, Chloe
& Halle, Bebe Rexha and H.E.R.While the show may give the impression that girls run the
world, there is no guarantee how many will take home a Grammy.Lamar leads with eight nods, many of them for writing most
of the "Black Panther" movie soundtrack album, which is up for album
of the year. Drake, the most commercially successful artist of 2018, follows
with seven nominations, including for his album "Scorpion" and single
"God's Plan."It is not yet known whether either of the rappers will
perform on Sunday.