Tunisian interim president extends emergency situation
2019/08/02 | 22:15
The Tunisian presidency office announced on Friday that interim President Mohamed Nasser signed a decree extending the state of emergency in the country for one month.The president of the country decided to extend the state of emergency for one month from August 4 to September 2019, the office said on its Facebook page.



The state of emergency was imposed in 2015 following a terrorist attack near the Ministry of the Interior and Tourism, in which gunmen who pledged allegiance to the Daash organization targeted a bus carrying a number of bodyguards, killing 13 people and injuring 20 others.The case was first imposed for 30 days and extended several times, most recently in July.









