Iraqi border guards detain eight foreign infiltrators

2024-01-12 15:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Iraqi Border Guard forces announced the arrest of eight foreign infiltrators as they attempted to cross the western borders of Nineveh governorate.

This operation is part of the border guard forces' mission to counter all cases of infiltration and smuggling

The statement further noted that the Second Regiment in the 17th Border Brigade, under the command of the Border Region Six, successfully apprehended eight foreign infiltrators in two separate operations. The individuals were attempting to cross the borders west of Nineveh. They have been handed over to the relevant authorities to initiate legal proceedings against them.