The Civil Aviation Authority forms an investigative committee on the collection of funds for the parking of its staff

2019/08/02 | 22:15



Baghdad - INA







The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Friday the formation of an investigation committee on the violation committed by the company investing for park parking wheels to collect a sum of money for the parking of civil aviation authority employees.







The investigative committee is headed by the Director of the Legal Division, the membership of the financial people and the security of the airport, the director of Baghdad International Airport Ali Mohammad Taqi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency and the committee will report within 48 hours, he said.



















