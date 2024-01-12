CTG: Two PKK militants injured in airstrike

2024-01-12 16:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) reported on Friday that two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were injured, and quantities of weapons and explosives were destroyed due to an airstrike targeting two PKK vehicles north of Duhok governorate.

In a statement today, CTG mentioned that as a result of a Turkish military drone strike on a group of PKK fighters in the "Bargara" area near the village of "Dirash" in the "Derlok" sub-district of Al-Amadiya in Duhok, two vehicles loaded with weapons and explosives caught fire, and two militants were injured.