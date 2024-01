2024-01-12 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported the successful interception of a drone attempting to target Ain al-Asad Airbase, housing US forces in al-Anbar province of western Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that a drone attempted to target Ain al-Asad Airbase in al-Anbar, and it was successfully intercepted outside the base perimeter.