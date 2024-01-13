2024-01-13 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Hundreds of Yazidi-Americans have filed a civil lawsuit against French conglomerate Lafarge, seeking to hold the company accountable for its admitted criminal conspiracy with the so-called Islamic State group (ISIS, ISIL, Daesh), and to obtain justice for the Yazidi people. Nobel Prize winner and human rights activist Nadia Murad is the lead […]

The post Yazidis sue Lafarge for supporting ISIS first appeared on Iraq Business News.