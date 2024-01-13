Nechirvan Barzani calls for resolution of KRI’s salary and budget issues

2024-01-13 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, stated on Saturday that the attacks carried out by armed factions targeting diplomatic missions, Global Coalition bases, and Peshmerga headquarters harm all of Iraq's markets.

Speaking during the official commemoration ceremony for "Iraqi Martyr Day", commemorating the assassination of Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, held in the capital, Baghdad, President Barzani emphasized that attacks on diplomatic missions, the Coalition forces, and the Peshmerga undermine the government's efforts, introduce obstacles to its path and programs, and lead to multifaceted complications in Iraq.

Barzani added, "These attacks have caused significant harm to the security and lives of KRI’s citizens, spreading disturbances across all of Iraq's markets, providing an opportunity for ISIS to intensify its attacks."

Furthermore, the President of the Kurdistan Region called for dialogue between the federal government, represented by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Coalition forces to reach an agreement on the future cooperation between the Coalition forces and Iraq.

President Barzani also urged political forces to play their role in addressing the issues of employee salaries and the Region's share of the federal budget. He stressed that people in KRI are suffering economically due to the unresolved disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

Regarding the financial challenges in KRI, he stated, "Due to the lack of salaries and budget in Kurdistan, employees and people are living in extremely difficult conditions. This has had a very negative impact on all sectors in the Region." Barzani emphasized the urgent need to solve this major problem and called on all stakeholders to work together as KRI and its employees are an integral part of Iraq.

In conclusion, President Barzani called on all political leaders, parties, and members of the Iraqi Parliament to support finding a solution to the budget and employee salary issues in the Region, emphasizing that the Iraqi federal government has worked effectively under Al-Sudani's leadership, reinforcing the country's position.